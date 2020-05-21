OSU Wexner Medical Center adds third COVID-19 testing site in Columbus

Nurse Carlos Davila takes a sample from a police officer at a Health Department drive-thru checkpoint where molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus are being processed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday the cancellation of all contracts awarded to people and companies whose names have been publicized as part of a local and federal investigation into the intended purchase of new coronavirus testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is adding a third testing site for COVID-19, announced Thursday.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center says community based COVID-19 testing will be available with a third drive through site at KPP Columbus.

According to officials, they targeted zip codes between 43219 and 43211 in-order to reach those vulnerbale residents depended on pre-existing health conditions, income and socioeconomic status.

“Emerging data reveals a disparity in the impact of COVID-19 among racial and ethnic minority groups due in part to social determinants of health such as low-wage essential work, living conditions, and access to care and testing,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Officials say to be tested, a person will need to meet accepted guidelines for testing and must register in advance by phone.

Test results will be shared online, by phone or mail. For more information click here