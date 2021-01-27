OSU Wexner blames scheduling issue on canceled COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Some frontline workers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are now wondering when they’ll get their COVID-19 vaccines after some found their appointments suddenly canceled.

OSU Wexner said there was a scheduling error on its part and that the vaccine appointments should have occurred before Jan. 23.

One worker said they were scheduled to get their vaccine today, while another said they were scheduled to get the shot in about a week.

Both said they received automated phone calls saying their appointments were canceled.

A transcript of the phone call is below:

This is a message from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the James Cancer Hospital. In order to enhance access to group 1B population to the COVID-19 vaccine, we are announcing today the need to cancel all future appointments for group 1A first dose vaccines beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 27 in order to comply with Ohio Department of Health guidance. We are making this change in order to increase access for group 1B patient populations in the coming days. You are receiving this phone call because your appointment is among those that have been canceled. We sincerely apologize for this situation and for the abrupt cancelation of your appointment. You will be eligible to reschedule a vaccine appointment once either group 1A vaccinations resume or when you become eligible based on your age, personal medical condition, or other criteria from ODH.

The call, shared by the president of Wexner’s nurses’ union, said starting Wednesday at noon and moving forward, all future Phase 1A first dose appointments are canceled to follow Ohio Department of Health guidance.

“Earlier today, we began contacting affected healthcare personnel to inform them that their vaccination appointment would be cancelled at this time,” OSU Wexner said in a statement. “We have apologized to those staff members affected by this change. Healthcare personnel who do not work with COVID-positive or immune compromised patients will be rescheduled for vaccination in the future when they become eligible based on their age, underlying medical conditions or further guidance from the State.”

ODH said back on Jan. 12 that all hospitals must finish Phase 1A frontline worker vaccinations by Jan. 17.

A letter sent to hospitals from the hospital association on Jan. 15 said hospitals are required to cease vaccinations of Phase 1A healthcare workers by 11:50 p.m. Jan. 17.

A spokesperson for the OSU Wexner Medical Center said she is working on getting more information about the situation and the phone call.

ODH said that when there is more vaccine available, it will come out with updated guidance.

