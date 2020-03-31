OSU Wexner employee dies due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An employee at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center died Sunday due to contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center confirmed the death of the employee, the hospital’s director of radiology, in a statement Monday.

We are deeply saddened to share we have lost a beloved colleague to COVID-19, according to her family. Jeannie Danker, director of Radiology, passed away Sunday. We will miss her friendship as well as her leadership and commitment to our institution, where she spent more than 30 years of her career. We extend our deepest sympathies to Jeannie’s family and those close to her.

The family requests privacy during this difficult time.

Marti Leitch, Director, Media Relations, Wexner Medical Center Dept. of Marketing and Strategic Communications