OSU Wexner doctors see COVID-19 vaccine as a way forward

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the COVID-19 vaccine arriving for the first time at a number of hospitals across central Ohio and the state Tuesday, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center vaccinated hundreds more healthcare workers in their fight against the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to getting the vaccine tomorrow morning,” said Ohio State’s Dr. Nicholas Kman Monday morning shortly after the first batch of vaccines arrived at OSU.

On Tuesday, the emergency medicine specialist finally received the injection that he and so many others have been anticipating for months.

“I feel great. You know, I’m so excited,” Kman said with a smile.

Few can put the moment into context like Kman, who has spent the pandemic working on disaster response and scarce resource allocation for the medical center.

“You know, we’re not out of the woods, but to have a moment where you can take a break and appreciate it is really great,” Kman said.

As 200 more frontline healthcare workers received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday—for Kman, it’s a demonstration of leading from out front.

“You know, I wanted to be able to say, ‘I got it, and I feel great,’ but I look around the room and I see ICU doctors and emergency residents, it’s just great, you know?” he said. “I mean, we have a ways to go. So, we celebrate this moment, but we continue to wear masks, and do our jobs, because we know we’re going to see more cases after the holidays, unfortunately.”

Also an expert in emergency medicine, professor Dr. Daniel Bachman said the expedited timeline shouldn’t diminish the vaccines’ early success.

“I work with other people who are exposed and potentially at risk. So, leading from the front is important,” Bachman said. “I trust in the science behind this vaccine, and I feel safe and comfortable doing this as a step to show this is safe, this is a good thing to do.”

Among those is third-year emergency residents at Wexner is Lauren Moore, separated from family throughout the pandemic.

“I didn’t go home for Thanksgiving; I’m not going home for Christmas. You know, as someone who lives here by themselves, that’s rough, too,” Moore said.

But her loved ones is the reason she is getting vaccinated.

“I don’t really get the vaccine for me. I mean, I get it more for the people around, and to be able to see my family and friends,” Moore said.

It’s a feeling shared by Kman, who hopes the vaccine springs his family and the nation forward next year.

“Maybe at Easter, we all get together because my parents have gotten the vaccine hopefully, so you know, all those things are really important,” Kman said.