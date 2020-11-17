OSU Wexner among first to offer COVID-19 antibody treatment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Patients at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center are among the first in central Ohio to receive a new COVID-19 antibody treatment approved by the FDA last week.

“I feel, not fixed yet, but I do feel fine,” says Jim Pugh, just a little more than 24 hours after being infused with the new COVID-19 therapy. “I think pretty much as expected. I’m tired, but I think some of that probably had to do with the fever knocking me down a peg or two.”

It was last Monday that Pugh began to feel ill.

“It felt like a chest cold coming on,” Pugh describes.

By Thursday, Pugh had received a positive test result for COVID-19.

Now, just Monday, he was among the first patients at Ohio State to receive the treatment from Eli Lilly approved for emergency use last week.

“I had no idea about this specific drug that was available,” Pugh admitted.

But because of a variety of pre-existing health conditions, both Pugh and his doctors were worried about his symptoms progressing, making his interest when he learned of the treatment a no-brainer.

“If I would have gotten ill enough to be put in the hospital, it would have been a rough run, so we all figured it was definitely worth any risk that was there,” says Pugh.

Doctors at the Wexner Medical Center received their first shipment of the drug at 1:17 p.m. Monday afternoon.

By 2:30, Pugh says he was already being infused.

The treatment is the first COVID-19 treatment designed for outpatients. So how does the treatment work?

“It takes about an hour to administer the medication,” said Dr. John Parsons with the Wexner Medical Center. “We will monitor the patient for about an hour after the infusion.”

After that, the patient simply heads home to continue their recovery.

In trials so far, medical experts said the drug has shown to significantly reduce COVID-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits, a significant breakthrough as cases continue to rise.

“Anything we can do to keep people out of the hospitals at this time is a huge advantage for us,” Parsons said.

A total of about 10 patients at Ohio State have received the treatment thus far.

Doctors said they don’t expect any major side effects, but patients are briefed on exactly what to expect prior to the therapy.

Patients will maintain a scheduled follow-up process once the treatment has been completed.