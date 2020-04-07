OSU vet school dean says pets can contract COVID-19, but are not a threat to owners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’re learning more every day about COVID-19 and how it correlates with animals. It looks like certain ones may be more vulnerable than others.

“It appears to be transmitted from a zoo worker who knowingly or unknowingly was COVID positive,” explained Ruston Moore, dean of Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Over the weekend, a tiger in New York tested positive for COVID-19 after developing a dry cough. Now a lot of people are asking, how did this happen?

“We do know that cats in general have a number of corona viruses that circulate in that population,” said Moore.

He says by the look of the evidence, cats, big or small, are more susceptible to this virus than other animals.

“Sometimes people also ask about getting my dog or my cat tested and right now, there are no recommendations to do that,” Moore said, adding there are barely enough tests for humans, so testing the pets is not a top priority.

He does note that in most of the cases, which are few, symptoms have been mild among the pets.

“Since 90 percent of people consider their pets a member anyway, just remember that and treat them the same, which means stay away from them, put them in a different room, you wear a mask and do all the things,” Moore said.

Moore said that a pet that tests positive for COVID-19 is not a threat to people.

“The important thing to remember is there is no evidence yet that the person can acquire the infection directly from a cat, dog, or other things,” he said.

There are resources available online for pet owners through Ohio State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

If you do suspect your pet has COVID-19, see a vet immediately.