OSU urges students to stay home after reports of off-campus parties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is urging students to comply with the state’s stay-at-home order.

As NBC4 has reported, there have been several reports of students hosting and attending parties in off-campus housing. This prompted Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein to recommend police issue citations to those they see in violation of the order.

“To stop more reckless and selfish conduct, I’m recommending that CPD issue citations to any individuals who defy the state’s order prohibiting large gatherings,” said Klein. “Our officers have been called to the University District, short-term rentals and other gatherings too often and warnings are no longer enough. To address this community-wide health emergency, we need community-wide compliance.”

On the heels of Klein’s recommendation, university leadership issued the following letter:

COVID-19 Social Distancing – Reminder



To Ohio State Students: As you should be aware, the State of Ohio is currently under a State of Emergency with a Stay at Home directive ordered by Governor DeWine and Director Amy Acton of the Ohio Department of Health through at least May 1, 2020. The order states, “Any gathering of more than ten people is prohibited.” There have been reports of gatherings in the University District that violate this order. Yesterday, April 15, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced that he is taking action to stop house parties and requesting that Columbus Police issue citations to anyone defying the state’s order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people. Prior to this announcement, Columbus Police were generally only issuing warnings. This order is enforceable under Ohio Law (O.R.C. §3701.352) as a second-degree misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $750 and up to 90 days in jail. Students who host parties can be cited for both having a prohibited gathering and for violating social distancing requirements. Those who attend can be cited for violating the ban on non-essential travel and for violating social distancing requirements. “To address this community-wide health emergency, we need community-wide compliance,” Klein wrote in a press release. We encourage you to contact Student Legal Services with questions. Please note that, in addition to criminal charges, students found in violation of the order may also be found in violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Your health and safety, and that of our entire community, is a top priority of The Ohio State University. Whether you are in Columbus or not, we ask that you do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and honoring all the safety and well-being guidelines during this pandemic. We desire you all to be healthy and well. Thank you for your partnership in responding to this critical health and safety issue.



Melissa S. Shivers, PhD

Vice President

Office of Student Life



Kimberly Spears-McNatt

Chief of Police

The Ohio State University Police Division

Campus area business leaders are commending the university for once again calling on students to act appropriately.

“If we don’t stay home then we are going to relapse, things are going to spike and we are going to have to restart the whole process over again,” said Steve Liss, the general manager of Out-R-Inn. “No one wants to see that again. We want this to be a one time thing and get back to normal life here eventually.”

A Columbus police sergeant says officers will continue to monitor for non-compliance and issue citations as needed.

Violating the stay at home order is considered a second degree misdemeanor. The penalties could include a fine up to $750 and up to 90 days in jail.