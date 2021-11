COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, as well as its clinics, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 starting next week.

To date, OSU has surpassed a quarter million COVID vaccines given in the community.

Established Ohio State patients can schedule at their pediatric clinics, otherwise parents can schedule a shot at the Ackerman Road vaccine clinic.

