OSU students use yard signs to remind peers to stay safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the Ohio State University community deals with COVID-19, students are reminding other students to follow the rules in place due to the pandemic.

The Office of Off-Campus and Commuter Student Services has created signs with various messages on them. Right now, they’re mostly posted in off campus neighborhoods.

“We just want to make sure everyone is doing their part so we can kind of contain the spread of the virus and do our best to keep people safe,” said Zoe Pickett, a community ambassador with the office.

“Because one party could be our last call,” is on one of the signs. “Because we want to stay,” is on another.

“It does affect not only your own experience, but the experience of other people, so we definitely want to make sure people are keeping that in mind and paying attention to all these signs we’re putting,” said Samuel Shallenberger.

Students have gotten warnings and messages from university leaders. Shallenberger says it’s helpful for students to hear from fellow students as well.

“I think students respond really well to that peer-to-peer connection,” he said. “That’s why it’s really important that we actually have our students out in the community who are the ones being so visible and putting up these signs and are able to have interactions with students.”

The efforts come amidst rising COVID-19 numbers in the OSU community. According to the university’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday, the student positivity rate over the most recent available 24 hour period is 3.74%.

On Thursday, OSU President-elect Dr. Kristina Johnson told students the rising rate was concerning, saying it was 1.16% earlier in the week and 3.10% as of Thursday.