OSU students call for a seat at the table as university plans to reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of Ohio State University student organizations is calling on the school’s president to let them be heard as the university begins planning for reopening this fall.

In a letter to OSU President Dr. Michael Drake, the organizations laid out four principles it believes need to be addressed before students, staff, and faculty are allowed back on campus in the fall.

The letter was sent on behalf of Student Solidarity at OSU, the Ohio Students Association, the Graduate Student Labor Coalition at OSU, and the Ohio State University Nurses Organization.

The four principles outlined in the letter are:

Students, staff, and faculty who are impacted by decisions should have a meaningful, enforceable say in those decisions such as staff safety and return to campus protocols Employees of the university and medical center who are routinely exposed to a higher level of risk and/or asked to go above and beyond their normal duties should be appropriately compensated for doing so Students, faculty, and staff should not bear the economic cost and/or risk of the organization’s decisions around cancellation of in-person classes and closing the campus The university should ensure that sufficient classes are offered to allow for satisfactory academic progress and meaningful employment

“We ask that you, President Drake, and other trustees and administrators participate in a

discussion with representatives from our organizations in an effort to determine in what ways

the OSU can better operate in accordance with the principles laid out above,” the letter states.

OSU closed its campus because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, switching to an online instructional model for the remainder of the spring semester.

A task force has been formed at OSU to investigate reopening the campus and is set to issue an announcement about the Fall 2020 semester by mid-June.

The letter can be viewed below (app users, tap here).