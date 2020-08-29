OSU student organization events suspended due to COVID-19 spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 among students, the Ohio State University is suspending all in-person student organization events and gatherings.

In an announcement from the OSU Office of Student Life, all gatherings, no matter the number of people, are suspended until Sept. 9.

In the announcement, the university wrote that the suspension is not a punishment against the organizations.

The statement reads in full:

Dear Student Leaders: As you saw in President Johnson’s message yesterday, we need to take decisive and proactive action to interrupt the trend of increasing numbers of students testing positive for COVID-19 on and around our campus. In an effort to do all that we possibly can, Ohio State is temporarily suspending all in-person student organization events or gatherings, of any size and/or location through September 9, 2020. We know many of you have already dramatically changed the way in which you are interacting this semester, and we thank you. This new action is not a punishment and we are not suggesting that your student organization is doing anything wrong. We understand this interruption is a disappointment to you and your many organization members. We ask you to accept these restrictions as measures to help protect your fellow students, faculty and staff and look for ways to continue your engagement and impact virtually. Our goal is to work toward a resumption of small group interaction as soon as we can, and we will keep you updated as testing data is available. The battle here is with COVID-19, and unfortunately that will require taking more significant steps for the next couple of weeks in hopes for a continued and successful semester. Please, stick Together As Buckeyes, even as we stay apart. Amy L. Fairchild, PhD, MPH

Data released Friday shows the daily positivity rate among students jumped to 3.74% for Aug. 26, when 82 students were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour period.

Overall, 366 student have tested positive for the virus, according to data released by OSU Friday.