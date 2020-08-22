OSU student in isolation following positive COVID-19 test

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Ohio State University student who said he has tested positive for COVID-19 is sharing his experience with isolation housing.

The student, a freshman at OSU who did not want his name used, is asymptomatic, so he is feeling OK.

However, no one want to test positive and be placed in isolation housing, but beside that, the student said via Zoom that it has been an OK experience and that the university has handled it well.

He said this was certainly not how he envisioned starting his first year of college.

He said he was tested last Friday, Aug. 14, and was notified of his positive status on Sunday, Aug. 16.

He will be in isolation and cannot leave his room for 10 days from when he was tested, which will be Aug. 24.

The student has put up Post It notes in his window reading “Help,” saying it was jut for fun and to get more people to wave up at him.

Meals are being delivered to his door a few times a week with enough food to last for a couple of days.

Overall, he said the staff have been extremely helpful and he is just looking forward to when he can get out.

“You can be lonely here,” he said. “Being 10 days here on your own is tough no matter how well you’re being treated, or no matter what’s happening. But definitely being symptomatic would make things a lot worse.”

While OSU has said it will share aggregate testing information in a way that protects individuals’ medical and educational privacy, it has not yet released that information.