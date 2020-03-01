OSU student has to cancel trip to Rome due to coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The travel restrictions Ohio State University has put in place not only affect university-sponsored travel but also personal travel.

One student said she found that the dream trip she has been planning since November will not happen.

OSU updated its travel restriction to include Italy and Iran as places of concern because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was going to leave for Italy on Thursday of this week,” said OSU sophomore Chloe Fisher.

A letter sent to students, staff, and faculty states anyone with personal travel plans to those two countries are required to report it to the university.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Fisher. “I was like in shock at first.”

Fisher said she realized that if she took this trip to Italy, she would have to spend two weeks in self-quarantine, which Ohio State requires because the CDC recommends it. She would miss classes and work, which is something she couldn’t afford.

“Just it all being ripped out from under me so fast like it was literally this week. Now it’s not happening at all. It’s upsetting to think about,” Fisher said.

She soon found out the coronavirus outbreak would affect the person she was going to visit and travel with in Europe.

“I was going to visit my boyfriend, who’s studying abroad in Rome, and now he’s also being sent home from Italy,” said Fisher.

Her boyfriend, Patrick Monnin, is a student at Loyola University in Chicago and said he has been studying in Rome since January of 2020. According to a notice from Loyola, they are making all students studying there return to their home country because of the virus.

“I never thought it was going to affect me this deeply and frankly, I didn’t think it was going to spread the way it did to Europe,” said Monnin.

He said it had been his dream to study abroad, but it all came to an end less than two months into the program. The university’s notice state students have to return to their home countries by March 4.

“I was just kind of sad because this is an opportunity I’ve been wanting for so long,” Monnin said.

When he returns to the U.S., he will be in self-quarantine for two weeks at home in Columbus, taking online classes until the university figures out a plan for students studying abroad.

“It was kind of a wave of emotions and it was mainly kind of like frustration and a little bit of sadness, but then you know figuring out where to go from here,” he said.

Monnin said his flight will land in Columbus Monday night and then he’ll go directly home after that.