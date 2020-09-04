OSU shows COVID-19 positivity rate among off-campus students on the rise

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University reported a one-day positivity rate of more than 11 percent among those students living off campus.

In new numbers released Friday, OSU reported 11.03 percent of the tests given to off-campus students came back positive for results received on Sept. 2.

Of the 861 test results received, 95 came back positive for COVID-19.

The positivity rate released Thursday showed the positivity rate among off-campus students was 10.83 percent. On Wednesday, that same rate was 9.66 percent.

This is the third day in a row OSU has updated its COVID-19 dashboard with results from the school.

Of the 2,393 results for on-campus students received on Sept. 2, 83 of them — 3.47 percent — came back positive.

So far, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 2, 1,219 students — 3.43 percent — have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positivity rate for the seven days from Aug. 25 through Sept. 2 is 4.95 percent, with 144 students testing positive for the virus over that period.

This was the first week OSU conducted COVID-19 testing for off-campus students.

So far, since Aug. 1, 23 employees have tested positive while 1,435 have tested negative for the virus.