OSU encouraging students to get COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University recommends students be tested for COVID-19 before they head home for Thanksgiving.

Beginning Nov. 16, the university will offer open testing for students living off campus.

All students will be able to be tested Nov. 23 and 24. OSU leaders said this is to help ensure no one brings the virus home to their families.

Students are also encouraged to sequester themselves after taking their test by limiting contact with others.

“This sequestering is to protect yourself so that you don’t acquire an infection between the time that you’ve had the test and the time that you’re going home,” said Dr. Bill Miller with the Ohio State University College of Public Health.

The Thanksgiving weekend also marks the end of in-person classes for the semester.

Campus leaders said they are ironing out the details of how students will be tested when they return next semester.