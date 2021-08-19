OSU doctors provide updates on COVID-19

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Doctors at Ohio State say Central Ohio could soon be in trouble if the current surge in covid cases continues. Currently, 400 people in the region are hospitalized with covid 19. That’s a number doctors say could double in just a matter of weeks.

“As community prevalence increases, our vaccine efficacy decreases,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, who is the Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center. “So if you’re in an environment where there’s a lot of COVID around you, you’re more likely and at greater risk to potentially have a breakthrough infection.”

The concern comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 carries a thousand times more contagious than the original strain.

“About a hundred percent of our cases now in the community are the delta variant,” said Peter Mohler who is the Chief Scientific Officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Doctors said 99 percent of COVID-19 patients who are coming in are not vaccinated.

