OSU doctor offers tips to help prevent coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Doctors said they’re prepared to face the coronavirus if it arrives in central Ohio. They’re closely monitoring the disease as it spreads throughout the U.S. and developing methods for better screening.

At the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Andrew Thomas explained data shows COVID-19, more commonly called coronavirus, kills between 1 to 3 percent of infected patients. Around 85 percent of people infected would likely not need hospitalization.

“I think it would look like anyone who catches a viral illness,” Thomas said. “You’ll take either a Tylenol or ibuprofen-type product to control your fever, you’ll want to maintain your fluids, you’ll want to up the calories in your diet, you’ll want to get your rest.”

He said the biggest difference between COVID-19 and influenza is there is currently no vaccination for the newer virus, putting patients with compromised immune systems at a higher risk and increasing the likelihood of severe cases.

OSU is following CDC recommendations, asking patients with flu-like symptoms about travel history and possible exposure to the coronavirus. As the disease spreads across the U.S., ruling out exposure with questions alone could become more complicated.

“I think our response to this will change significantly moving forward because as there are more cases in the United States, our ability to screen people based just on their travel history — plus symptoms — gets harder,” Thomas said.

He explained anyone exhibiting symptoms can be given a rapid flu test and receive results in less than an hour. If flu cannot be ruled out, a more comprehensive coronavirus test could take several days.

If the virus were to spread rapidly throughout a community, it could become difficult to track.

If the virus became prevalent enough, he said, “We’ll probably start doing telephonic screening or video chat screening from their homes and just advising them, if they aren’t very, very sick, they should probably stay there.”

Much like influenza and other illnesses, the best way to prevent it from spreading is to use good hygiene, hand-washing, covering your mouth during a cough or sneeze, and disinfecting surfaces.

“All of those basic things your mother taught you how to do will really help protect you,” he said.

Thomas is urging patients to be just as aware of flu risks. He said it’s still not too late to receive a flu shot.