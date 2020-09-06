OSU daily positivity rates falling for students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The daily positivity rate for Ohio State University students is on the decline.

According to data released Sunday and consisting of results for tests conducted on Sept. 4, the positivity rate for both on-campus and off-campus students is 4.33 percent and 5.45 percent respectively.

In total, OSU has conduced more than 39,000 COVID-19 tests for students, with 1,500 testing positive, a positivity rate of 3.71 percent.

Two OSU employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 4, bringing the total of positive cases up to 25, a 1.65 percent positivity rate.

In total, OSU has tested more than 1,500 employees.

The daily positivity rate for off-campus students peaked Friday, when it came in at 11.03 percent.