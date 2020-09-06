OSU: COVID-19 positive students living in hotel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State University spokesperson has confirmed that some students who have tested positive are staying in a hotel off-campus.

According to OSU Spokesman Ben Johnson, COVID-19-positive students are being housed at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Olentangy River Road.

“As part of our preparations for autumn, we previously arranged for off-campus quarantine and isolation housing,” Johnson said.

Johnson did not say how many students are being housed at the hotel.

As of Saturday, OSU is reporting 1,376 positive cases among all students as of Sept. 3.

