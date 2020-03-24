OSU Child Care Program employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An employee at the Ohio State University Child Care Program has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, forcing the center to close until at least the end of the month.

In a letter sent to parents Monday, the program said the employee last worked on March 17, primarily in one child-care room at the Ackerman Road location. The employee has been in self-isolation since March 18 when they were tested for the virus.

The center will be closed starting Tuesday, March 24, for a deep cleaning and to allow health officials to contact appropriate parents and staff. The center is set to reopen March 30.

Wexner Medical Center experts are working with Columbus Public Health (CPH) officials to investigate any close contacts with this individual. Over the next 24 hours, CPH will reach out directly to parents of children and child care program employees who may have had close contact with the patient.

Public health officials will provide contacted parents with health and quarantine guidance, including 14-day self-quarantine procedures. If you are not contacted, you do not need to take any special precautions beyond monitoring your children and yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 as well as practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

UPDATE 3/23: 442 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Ohio. 6 people have died, and 104 are hospitalized. Governor DeWine’s daily briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, shortly after the release of the daily Ohio case numbers. Sunday, the ODH issued a Stay at Home order for the state of Ohio, effective Monday night at 11:59p.m. Starting Thursday, all Ohio daycare centers will operate under a temporary pandemic childcare license.

—