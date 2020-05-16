OSU cancels all in-person events through July 6; set to reopen childcare services

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — The Ohio State University has cancelled all in-person events through July 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the university will begin a phased reopening of its childcare services beginning May 31.

“We anticipate reopening our child care services in a phased approach in order to meet requirements for reduced numbers of children per classroom and other state guidelines,” a letter from OSU President Michael V. Drake M.D. states. “We have reached out to families to help identify their current child care needs.”

In the letter, the university said virtual learning will continue through the summer session, which began this week.

The university announced this week that a task force formed to examine reopening the campus to classes in the fall should have a recommendation by mid-June.

