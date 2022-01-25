**Related Video Above: At the beginning of the month, Ohio AG Yost told SCOTUS that OSHA couldn’t impose vaccine mandate.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is officially ending its emergency temporary standard (ETS) that required COVID vaccinations or weekly tests in workplaces with 100 or more employees.

The change goes into effect starting Wednesday.

The news comes after the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that OSHA did not have the authority to require such mandates for businesses.

The department made clear that while the ETS, which was issued on Nov. 5, is being removed, they still recommend businesses follow these guidelines.

“OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace,” said in a statement Tuesday.