Organ donations tested for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting people in so many ways, including after death. Those listed as organ donors are being tested for the virus to make sure that their organs are viable.

Across the country hospital beds are full.

“It has been a really interesting and challenging time for us,” said CEO of Lifeline of Ohio Kent Holloway.

Despite a global pandemic people are still in need of organs.

“When someone becomes a potential for organ donation, that’s a rare opportunity really, only 1 percent of people that die in a regular year.”

It turns out that COVID-19 could further complicate that. Every donation has to be healthy. Lifeline of Ohio is having to test every organ donation for the virus.

“Our job is to not harm and the first part of that is to not transmit disease or anything that might harm the recipient.”

When time is of the essence, getting results quickly is critical.

“When you have a donor you have someone taking up an ICU bed and we need to take care of what we need to do to get that donation and make that happen and then move forward.”

At first they were having to wait days for results and now it is a matter of hours. Those who normally help with organ placement are doing their job differently. Some can do it remotely while others are still reporting to the hospital.

“They are working in hospitals where it’s possible that you might be exposed and so we are managing potential exposures to the virus the best we can.”

Like many organizations, events have been canceled and the annual Donate Life Month Candle Light Vigil may not happen at all this year.

“A big part of the people that gather for that are transmit recipients. We will wait to see if we will do that.”

As they look to save lives they hope you will do the same by becoming an organ donor. For more information visit