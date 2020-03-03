Online petition seeks to cancel Arnold Sports Festival due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An online petition seeks to cancel the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A change.org petition states the festival, set for this weekend, will bring thousands of people from up to 80 different countries to Columbus.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, the petition exceeded 5,000 signatures.

“Many large scale events all over the world have been cancelled due to coronavirus,” the petition states.

Started in 1989, the Arnold is named for bodybuilder, actor, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The event plays host to several sporting competitions including bodybuilding, fencing, gymnastics, pickleball, and many more.

“Please consider our petition of canceling the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival (Mar 5-8,2020) for the safety of all Ohioans, especially the children, the elderly, people with diabetes or other pre-existing conditions,” the petition states.

The festival will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Ohio Expo Center, and other venues in central Ohio.