One year ago today: Schools closed, large gatherings banned as COVID-19 spread in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It was one year ago today, on March 12, 2020, that the coronavirus pandemic hit Ohio in a big way.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that schools would begin an “extended spring break” of three weeks, and he authorized a health order prohibiting gatherings of over 100 people.

In these NBC4 video clips from that day, you can watch DeWine with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton, all maskless, as they gather in the same room as journalists to deliver the news. In the coming days, they would be moved to separate rooms for safer distancing.

On Thursday, DeWine said he conducted his 150th coronavirus briefing.