One week left to vote in Ohio’s first all-mail primary election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohioans have just seven days left to vote by mail in the 2020 primary election.

The Ohio Secretary of State reports just under 1.7 million people have requested a vote by mail ballot, with 975,000 already having cast their ballots.

In a Facebook Live Town Hall Meeting Tuesday night, Secretary of State Frank LaRose updated voters on what will be Ohio’s first-ever total vote by mail election, adding results will be known in a time frame similar to a regular election.

“The simple answer is we will be tabulating the same as a regular election on the evening of April 28,” LaRose said. “You will have a pretty good idea at that point.”

Mail in ballots must be post marked by April 27th. Ballots can be dropped off at your county’s board of elections office by April 28.

