One visitor per patient, per day at OhioHealth hospitals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OhioHealth has announced it will be implementing a new visitor at all its hospitals and other care facilities.

According to a release from OhioHealth, starting immediately, hospitals will implement a one visitor per patient, per day.

OhioHealth says there will be an exception for both parents to visit a child who is hospitalized.

Other guidelines issued by OhioHealth:

Visitor guidelines:

· Visitors will not be allowed to wait in lobbies or cafeterias

· Visitors must be 18 years or older

· Maternity patients will be limited to one support person during their entire length of stay

· In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted due to the common space these require

· Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Overnight visits will not be permitted with the exception of end-of-life situations

· We will make limited exceptions for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance

Visitor screening:

Visitors to all OhioHealth hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices will also be screened and will not be granted entrance if any of the following applies:

· Exhibiting Flu-like symptoms

· Fever within the past 24 hours

· Cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days

· Contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within the past 14 days

· International travel within the past 14 days

All OhioHealth care sites are impacted by the policy include: hospitals, urgent care facilities, freestanding emergency departments, OhioHealth physician group offices, and others.

OhioHealth Hospitals:

· OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital

· OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

· OhioHealth Doctors Hospital

· OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital

· OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

· OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital

· OhioHealth Marion General Hospital

· OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital

· OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

· OhioHealth Shelby Hospital

· OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital

· OhioHealth Berger Hospital

