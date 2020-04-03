One resident, two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Hilliard assisted living facility

Breaking News
HILLIARD (WCMH) — One resident and two employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Mill Run Care Center in Hilliard, the center said Friday.

The three new cases are in addition to two previous confirmed cases. The second case, an employee with no direct care contact with residents, was announced March 27.

This is the first reported case of COVID-19 among the center’s residents. The resident’s doctor was contacted and the patient was hospitalized, Mill Run said in a statement.

The two additional employees who tested positive are recovering at home.

Mill Run Care Center said several employees have been tested and found to be negative for the virus.

“We’ve always taken our responsibility to safeguard the health of our residents extremely serious, but this pandemic has led us to take even more aggressive efforts to protect both our residents and our employees,” Mill Run spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch said. “We’re praying for our employees and our resident who’ve contracted COVID-19 and we’re optimistic that they’ll make a full recovery. We’re so thankful for all of our employees who continue to be heroes and come to work each day to care for our residents.”

