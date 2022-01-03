COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio last week eclipsed two major milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic — one bad and one good — as the more contagious omicron variant continues to tear through the state and nation.

The most pressing recent milestone is 2 million cases, which Ohio reached on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to an NBC4 analysis of cases backdated by the Ohio Department of Health to infection onset.

Daily case counts driven by omicron skyrocketed in late December, shattering previous state records. The top day for onset cases had been Nov. 30, 2020, with just over 13,000 cases, but the latest backed data as of Monday shows eight days in late December had more.

The top day for cases is now Dec. 28, 2021, with 25,030 reported infections, one of four days so far with more than 20,000 cases. Expect recent daily counts to increase as delayed positive tests trickle in. ODH case data is preliminary for 14 days, and they can still change slightly afterward.

Going from 1.9 million to 2 million took Ohio just seven days, the shortest amount of time across the entire pandemic to reach a 100,000-case waypoint.

Ohio's 21-day average for new cases increased to 13,602 on Monday, the fifth new record in the past six days. Accounting for population, the state is at 1,709 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

The latest genetic sequencing by ODH shows about 21% cases of the most recent survey (for the two weeks ending Dec. 18) were omicron, while 79% were delta. Less than a percent were alpha, the dominant variant before delta.

There is some positive news to come from Ohio's omicron wave, however. New COVID-19 vaccinations were steady in December, and they jumped over 7 million this past weekend.

Ohio last week also reached 70% of adults having started vaccination, but the state still ranks in the bottom 10 with 59.93% of all residents having at least one shot, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

55.13% of Ohioans have completed vaccination, according to Monday ODH data. 2,735,175 of those 6,444,002 people (42.45%) have gotten booster shots.

Federal health experts say early data suggests omicron is less deadly than the delta variant despite being more contagious. The worst symptoms also don't last as long, especially for vaccinated people.

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa, and that country is already two weeks removed from the peak in its wave driven by omicron cases, which took about four weeks to peak.