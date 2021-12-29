COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals.

According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent.

Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t get sick from the virus, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital they are seeing the opposite as hospitalizations climb with omicron.

“There are more children getting sick, so there are a higher number of children who happen to be getting more sick and these are kids who were previously healthy,” said Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

One hurdle we are approaching is New Year’s Eve, and doctors say for the safety of adults and children, people should rethink their plans this year.