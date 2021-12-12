COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant have officially been identified in Ohio.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health announced the state’s first omicron cases have been found in central Ohio.

Doctors said this discovery is not a surprise and that it was just a matter of time before the variant appeared in the Buckeye State.

ODH reported two men tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Their tests were sent to an Ohio State University laboratory where it was determined they were omicron cases.

ODH said those two men received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago but had not received their booster shots yet.

OhioHealth infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said the variant needs to be studied and that people need to pay attention to it, but it does not change the approach to fighting the pandemic.

“I think the omicron variant discovery in Ohio is not a cause for alarm,” he said. “It does not change anything in what we really need to be focusing on. Number one, getting vaccines into arms of people who have not yet had them.”

Gastaldo said 99 percent of the cases being seen in Ohio are the delta variant.

ODH said the two men who tested positive with the omicron variant are reporting mild symptoms.