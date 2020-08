This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four members of the Olentangy Orange High School girls varsity volleyball team have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a school spokesperson.

According to the school, the positive tests were taken sometime over the last two weeks.

The entire varsity team is in quarantine, the spokesperson said.