Ohio’s travel advisory list now includes 14 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list, which now includes a record-high 14 states. States on the list are reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.
Ohio has recorded a record-high positivity rate of 13 percent.
Here are the 14 states on the travel advisory list:
- South Dakota
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Idaho
- Alabama
- Pennsylvania
- Montana
- Utah
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Wisconsin
- Arizona
- Oklahoma
- Minnesota
Wyoming is shaded in gray because coronavirus numbers in the state are not known at this time.