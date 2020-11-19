Ohio’s travel advisory list now includes 14 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list, which now includes a record-high 14 states. States on the list are reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

Ohio has recorded a record-high positivity rate of 13 percent.

Here are the 14 states on the travel advisory list:

South Dakota

Iowa

Kansas

Idaho

Alabama

Pennsylvania

Montana

Utah

Mississippi

Missouri

Wisconsin

Arizona

Oklahoma

Minnesota

Wyoming is shaded in gray because coronavirus numbers in the state are not known at this time.