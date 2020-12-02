Ohio’s travel advisory list consists of 14 states, including Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list, which consists of 14 states, including Ohio.

States on the list are reporting a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher. The ODH recommends people not travel those 14 states and if they do, they should quarantine for at least 10 days.

Ohio recorded a record-high positivity rate of 15 percent.

Here are the 14 states on the travel advisory list:

  • South Dakota
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Idaho
  • Alabama
  • Pennsylvania
  • Montana
  • Utah
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Arizona
  • Ohio
  • Nevada
  • Arkansas

Oklahoma, Washington and Oregon are shaded gray because coronavirus numbers in those states are not known at this time.

