Ohio’s statewide curfew expiring Thursday, with no sign it will be extended

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s statewide curfew is set to expire at noon Thursday, and based on previous statements from Gov. Mike DeWine, it will not be extended.

The curfew, currently running nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was last extended on Jan. 27. At the time, DeWine said state health officials would monitor hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for two weeks, and if they declined enough, the curfew could be dropped.

DeWine is scheduled to have a COVID-19 media briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday, where he is expected to discuss the curfew in more detail.

The curfew, which started in November and originally began nightly at 10 p.m., was designed to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. But the number of confirmed hospitalizations has dropped consistently in recent weeks, with them below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for the eight most recent days that the state has made data available.

DeWine had said that if confirmed hospitalizations stayed below 2,500 for seven straight days that the curfew would end.

When the curfew was introduced, COVID-19 cases were sharply increasing and the holiday season was about to begin. DeWine called it was a “bridge” until a vaccine was available. The first two COVID-19 vaccines were approved in December.

Curfew exceptions included people traveling for work, getting medicine, food or groceries, or for emergencies.

The bar and restaurant industry complained about lost business caused by the curfew, especially as it has dealt with having fewer customers overall because of the pandemic. The curfew’s end would allow bars and restaurants, in addition to retail businesses, to resume late-night hours.