Ohio’s rural hospitals expect COVID-19 vaccine early next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Several frontline workers at some of central Ohio’s bigger hospitals have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while others are expected to get it Wednesday.

But what about central Ohio’s smaller hospitals?

Next week, some of those hospitals should start vaccinating staff, with the distribution looking similar to what the larger hospitals are doing, but on a smaller scale.

“I try to always find the good in situations,” said Dr. Kirk Tucker, chief clinical officer with Adena Health System. “Rather than looking at it as a, ‘Why do we have to wait for seven days,’ I think this gives us the opportunity to look at somebody that just rode the roller coaster before us and know that it’s OK, they’re going to get off it when it’s our turn to get on.”

These hospitals have also been and still are taking care of COVID-19 patients, so the vaccine is important to them, too.

When community spread increased, they saw more patients.

The vice president of Community Health and Wellness with Licking Memorial Hospital said overall, it’s been stable, but just like the other healthcare workers, the hospital has been at this for nine months now.

And so have the frontline workers over at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

“Every corner I turn, I hear the word, ‘vaccine,’” Tucker said.

It’s the same at Licking Memorial Hospital.

“There is certainly a buzz from all of the staff within the health system,” said Ben Broyles, vice president of Community Health and Wellness at Licking Memorial Health. “There’s a lot of conversations.”

Both health systems are expected to start getting first doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, should it be approved for emergency use by the FDA later this week.

Plans are in place to begin vaccinating frontline workers who are most at risk.

“We are very well positioned and we have an extraordinarily detailed plan to distribute those doses once they do arrive,” Broyles said.

This is all happening as they are still dealing with high case numbers. Tucker said the Adena tied its record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

“Huge outbreaks in the community, numerous people coming every night to be admitted to the hospital,” he said. “Our most intense focus is still our patients and those needing our help.”

Tucker said Adena will begin administering the vaccine the day it arrives.

“While we’re waiting for a vaccine supply and communicating with all of our caregivers about how they’re going to be offered the vaccine and how they will get it if they accept, we’re still in the midst of a tremendous surge,” Tucker said.

Both medical professionals said the vaccine is a moment they have been waiting for for months.

“We’re excited,” Broyles said. “It’s gonna be one of those moments where it’s like we’re starting to see it, we’re starting to see some hope, some light at the end of the tunnel and we’re certainly looking forward to that.”

“It’s, I think, in the center of everybody’s thoughts that for 9 months now we’ve been awaiting the beginning of the end of this and that’s what the vaccine represents for the nation, is the very first steps towards this finally being over for us,” Tucker said.