Ohio’s retail stores expected to reopen May 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In his Monday announcement on the plan to reopen Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said retail shops across Ohio can begin reopening May 12 as long as they follow strict rules to keep both customers and employees safe.
During his Monday coronavirus briefing, the governor laid out his timeline for when businesses will be allowed to reopen, with the last group — consumer, retail, and services — being the last on the list.
In order for stores to reopen, business in Ohio must follow the following guidelines:
For their employees:
- Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between people, and if that is not possible, then they must install barriers
- Employees must perform daily symptom checks and require those employees who are showing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home
- Employees must wear face coverings at all times and wash their hands regularly.
- Hand sanitizers must be placed in high-contact locations.
- High-touch areas such as shopping carts and baskets must be cleaned after each use.
For their customers and guests:
- Keep 6 feet of space between people
- Set specific hours for high-risk members of the public, such as seniors
- Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations for customer use
- Ask customers not to enter if they show COVID-19 symptoms
- Wear face covering while shopping or visiting
- Stagger entry for customers
Inside their businesses:
- Ensure a minimum distance of 6 feet between people, and if not possible, install barriers
- Post social distancing signs and disinfect high-contact surfaces every hour
- If possible, clean merchandise before putting it on the shelves
- Set a maximum capacity, which the state says must be 50 percent of what is allowed by the fire code
- Discontinue self-service food stations and product samples
- Keep food courts closed
If there are any confirmed cases within a business:
- Employers must immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptom while at work
- Contact the local health district and inform them of the suspected COVID-19 case
- Close the shop for a deep cleaning and sanitization
