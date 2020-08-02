Ohio’s last call order hits Columbus bars hard on first weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the first weekend of having the order in place comes to a close, local bars are feeling the effects of the 10 p.m. last call order.

It’s an effort from Gov. Mike DeWine to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants said Friday and Saturday went as they expected, with owners saying then that they’d lose out on a lot of sales by not being able to sell drinks after 10 p.m., and that’s what they said happened.

While drinks have to be finished by 11 p.m., bars and restaurants can stay open later just to serve food.

However, many said that’s not worth it.

Fours on High usually relies on the late-night crowd. They adjusted their hours and opened a little earlier, then closed at 11 p.m.

The manager said sales for this weekend were down at least 50 to 60 percent of what the bar had recently been doing on weekends.

“Obviously losing those sales from 10 to 2 is drastic for all businesses, not just us,” said Fours manager Cory Harmon.

The general manager of Yogi’s in Columbus said they took a big hit this weekend, too.

“Probably a third of our sales that we would normally have is just gone,” said Yogi’s general manager Taylor Childs. “Especially on a Friday and Saturday to do it. It wouldn’t be that bad if it was a weekday, but to start it on a Friday, it kills all momentum going into the weekend and it’s tough to rebound that going into this week.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit did not issue any citations to bars in the Columbus area this weekend for serving drinks too late.

An attorney representing several bars said he plans to file a lawsuit over the order on Monday.