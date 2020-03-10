Ohio’s elected officials react to positive coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the announcement of three confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio, some of the state’s elected officials have issued statements.

Sen. Rob Portman

“Jane and I hope all three Ohioans with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, make full and complete recoveries soon. My staff and I have been in constant contact with the governor’s office and state and local health officials and we will continue to monitor the situation. Last week, the president signed into law an $8.3 billion funding package that I was proud to support to ensure that our federal, state, and local agencies have the funds to help prevent, prepare, and mitigate the spread of the virus. I’ll continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure Congress and the administration are doing everything possible to provide Ohio the resources it needs to keep our families safe.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown

“My first priority is keeping Ohioans safe and healthy. I just had a positive and reassuring conversation with Gov. DeWine and State Health Director Acton about the actions the state is taking to address the situation. My office will continue to work closely with the Governor and his team as we all continue to monitor the situation. We continue to encourage Ohioans, as the Governor has, to focus on science, not fearmongering and to reach out to their local public health department with any questions or concerns.”

Rep. Robert Gibbs (R-OH 7th District)

“As more cases are reported in the United States, and the virus has reached Ohio, it is crucial Ohioans have access to the best and most up to date information. It includes contact information for county health departments, the list of EPA-recommended disinfectants, tips from the CDC, and more. I recommend that anyone in the Seventh District concerned with the Coronavirus should visit my website for a complete overview of what to do and how to prevent the spread of the disease. Vigilance and appropriate habits of cleanliness can go a long way to avoiding a widespread outbreak. You can find this information and more at gibbs.house.gov/coronavirus-resources.”

Ohio state Sen. Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights)

“Governor DeWine just confirmed that three people in Cuyahoga County were diagnosed with coronavirus. They are the only cases diagnosed in Ohio so far. I would like to encourage everyone to be extra vigilant and take precautions to avoid spreading the virus in our communities. The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control have information about the best preventative measures on their websites. If you have more questions, ODH has activated a coronavirus hotline, which you can reach at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).



“We should do everything we can to support our local health departments, doctors, nurses and all other health care providers by making sure they have all the resources they need. I look forward to working with the administration to make sure residents in Northeast Ohio and across the state are safe and as prepared as possible.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd District)

Beatty released this statement last week after the House approved an $8.3 billion spending bill to help fight the virus.

“My number one priority is the safety and well-being of my constituents—and too many lives are at stake—so as Representative of Ohio’s Third Congressional District, I voted tonight to pass the $8.3 billion Emergency Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations bill. This piece of legislation provides over $3 billion for research and development of a vaccine and innovative treatment options; $2.2 billion in funding for prevention, preparedness, and response; and $1 billion for the purchase of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. Now, I call on the Senate to quickly pass the piece of legislation and the president to sign it into law.”