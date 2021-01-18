OhioHealth to offer COVID-19 vaccine to general public starting Tuesday

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – OhioHealth will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients 80 years old and older beginning Tuesday.

In an announcement released Monday, OhioHealth said the vaccines will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus at 3430 OhioHealth Parkway.

Appointments must be made via OhioHealth MyChart or the OhioHealth vaccine hotline (M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) at 614-533-6999. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

In addition to the Columbus location, OhioHealth will open vaccination clinics in six counties Tuesday, including Delaware, Hardin, Marion, Pickaway, and Richland. In addition, OhioHealth is partnering with Athens City-County Health Department to offer the vaccine in Athens.

OhioHealth expects to vaccinate nearly 5,000 members of the general public this week.

For more information on the vaccine and where it will be administered, visit OhioHealth’s COVID-19 website.