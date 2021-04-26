OhioHealth to expand hospital visitation policy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Tuesday, people receiving inpatient care at OhioHealth hospitals will be able to have two visitors per day.

According to the hospital group, those visitors will be required to wear a mask, except while eating, and must be asymptomatic of COVID-19 symptoms. They will be able to leave the patient room or hospital and come back in the building.

The following exceptions to the policy apply:

Maternity patients may have two visitors during the duration of their stay as well as a Doula (if they choose) during the labor and delivery portion.