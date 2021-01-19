OhioHealth offers COVID-19 vaccines to the general public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tuesday was the first time the general public was able to receive the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at OhioHealth.

The group announced they would be vaccinating people who are 80 years or older, in accordance with the guidelines from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo at OhioHealth said the goal is to vaccinate 100 recipients daily.

“We’re vaccinating from 9 am t0 7 pm–7 days a week,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

OhioHealth has vaccinated more than 2,000 healthcare workers since December and expects to vaccinate 5,000 members of the general public this week. Vaccinations won’t stop there.

The goal is to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of the Biden Administration.

“One thing for certain is more vaccines will be available at OhioHealth. Which means, we are starting more vaccination clinics not only in central Ohio but also in also in other regions and counties that we serve,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

How to schedule:

For patients who have a medical record in the last three years at OhioHealth, vaccinations can be self-scheduled through OhioHealth MyChart, which is available on the OhioHealth website or via a smartphone app. Patients will be notified through MyChart when they are able to schedule. Patients are encouraged to check their MyChart account now to ensure their contact information is up to date. MyChart is the easiest and fastest way to schedule an appointment.

For all others or those that are unable to schedule online:

Those in the eligible age groups can call the scheduling hotline to book their vaccination appointments. (614) 533-6999 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations will be given following the schedule below:

Week of Jan. 19 – Patients 80 years of age and older

Week of Jan. 25 – Patients 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders as specified by the Ohio Department of Health

Week of Feb. 1 – Patients 70 years of age and older

Week of Feb. 8 – Patients 65 years of age and older

If no appointments are available when scheduling opens, patients are encouraged to regularly check MyChart or call the OhioHealth vaccine hotline. Appointments will be added as additional vaccine arrives.