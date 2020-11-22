OhioHealth medical expert urges toned-down Thanksgiving celebration, even with negative COVID-19 result

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With Thanksgiving just four days away, doctors are once again reminding people that celebrating with other households is not the safest option this year.

Health experts want people to understand that just because they have a negative COVID-19 test result does not mean they can celebrate the holiday as they normally would.

There are other steps to be taken as well.

On Saturday, there was a testing site in Hillard, with care lined up before the event started. Last week, there was a three-hour wait to get tested at a site in west Columbus.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth, is concerned that some people might be getting tested, then using a negative result to celebrate Thanksgiving like any other year.

He said while testing is a good step, he wants people to quarantine from the moment they are tested until the holiday, and make sure everyone else is going to be doing that as well.

If they are not, they have to think about the risks.

Gastaldo also said there can be false negatives if virus levels are low at the time of the test.

“Testing is something people can use, but there’s a lot of limitations to it, and people really need to understand the limitations of testing,” he said.

Gastaldo’s big message is the safest way to celebrate is with those living in the same household.

He also wants to remind people that testing needs to be done in addition to mask wearing and physical distancing.