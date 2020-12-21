OhioHealth medical director endorses COVID-19 vaccine by receiving his first dose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio doctors are hoping to build trust in COVID-19 vaccination efforts by receiving the shot themselves.

Monday morning, OhioHealth medical director and infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo demonstrated his faith in the process by receiving the first dose of the Pfizer

vaccine.

“I’m here as a person of science — I always speak as a person of science — and I feel very safe and confident with the efficacy of the vaccine… and most importantly the safety

of the vaccine,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

The medical director has been leading and planning OhioHealth’s vaccine rollout for several months. He said much of the hesitancy to be vaccinated is unfounded, explaining studies

and early vaccination efforts have yielded few issues. Hospitals are using the same protocols they use when administering other vaccines. Following the shot, a patient is monitored for at least 15 minutes. Those with known allergies are monitored for 30 minutes.

“In the background there’s still a lot of post-vaccination surveillance that’s happening,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Riverside Methodist Hospital was chosen as one of 10 Ohio hospitals to be the first in the state because of its location, nearby population and access to ultra cold storage. Tuesday,

a delivery truck dropped off almost 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and some of the health system’s frontline medical workers received a shot Wednesday.

Less than a week later, another truck delivered nearly 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the hospital. The new version poses fewer logistical challenges because, unlike its

Pfizer counterpart, it does not require ultra cold storage and has a longer shelf life.

“They work, for all practical purposes, the same way. But they’re not interchangeable. So it’s another layer of complexity of us having to do two different vaccines,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

Dr. Gastaldo said it’s critical to engage the public early, so more are inclined to get vaccinated. He’s imploring other leaders to take the vaccine and encourage their communities

to do so.

“Leaders in all communities — whether it be business leaders, whether it be leaders at a synagogue or African American churches, we need all leaders to talk about COVID-19 vaccination

and the safety of getting the vaccine.”

OhioHealth plans to continue ramping up its vaccination efforts as staff master the process and more supply is available. Patients who receive the vaccine will gain access to a

smartphone app, which will allow researchers to track potential symptoms and side effects in real time.