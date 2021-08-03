OhioHealth infectious disease expert wants COVID-19 vaccine booster if needed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Due to the massive spread of the delta variant, Pfizer is conducting research into the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, raising questions over whether people will have to get another shot.

“We want Pfizer, Moderna, and other companies to prepare for a booster if it comes to that,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, infectious disease expert with OhioHealth.

Due to the delta variants spread, Gastaldo said it’s more important than ever that people get vaccinated.

New data from Pfizer shows it is conducting research into releasing a third dose of the vaccine.

However, this would require FDA authorization first, along with more clinical trials and tests, which is why Gastaldo said it’s important people get vaccinated now.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you are less likely to get infection, and more importantly, you are significantly less likely to require hospitalization or dying compared to those who are not vaccinated,” he said.

In the meantime, some Columbus residents said if another dose of the vaccine was released, they’d be interested in getting it.

“Yes, I would, and especially if the CDC recommends it, and my doctors at OSU recommend it,” said Patty Mahoney, a Columbus resident.

Mahoney said she talks with her doctors often, which is why she’s all for another dose.

Meanwhile, others like Christine Scarcello said she’d like to see more research done, but is willing to get a third shot if necessary.

“I want to know how long they’ve tested the third dose, and you know, what they’re thinking in terms of how long it would last, but yes, at my age and with research, I would definitely get it,” she said.

Doctors said if a third dose is released by Pfizer, it would more than likely be for the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.