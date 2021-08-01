OhioHealth doctor urges vaccines as central Ohio sees COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Central Ohio is not immune to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country thanks to the delta variant.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth said what we are experiencing now is the surge from that variant.

According to Gastaldo, the delta variant is much more contagious than others, but he said this surge is much different from previous surges because there are many more tools available to fight the virus.

“I’m tired of COVID-19, too,” he said. “The virus is not tired of us yet. I do think we have the tools available now to really nip it in the bud, and the most powerful tool we have is the vaccine.”

Gastaldo said he has a meeting scheduled this week regarding the delta variant with other OhioHealth employees.

