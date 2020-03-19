Ohio workers encouraged to ‘upskill’ themselves during coronavirus downtime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The State of Ohio has released a list of job training resources workers can use to ‘upskill’ themselves while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lieutenent Governor Jon Husted introduced the list of resources during Governor DeWine’s press conference Thursday afternoon.

“We have at workforce.ohio.gov, a list of a variety of ways you can upskill during this time. When we come out of this, the digital economy will be even more powerful than it is now. Having tech skills are going to be really really important. This is a time to upskill yourself,” said Husted.

The list includes traditional learning opportunities like techincal centers, community colleges and universities, as well as less traditional paths like microcredentials and free online education.

Incentives are available to employers who use some of these programs to train their employees.