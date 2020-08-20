Ohio will provide PPE resources for state’s 88 board of elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he has asked Matthew M. Damschroder, the director of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, to work with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to ensure that the 88 boards of election have the PPE resources they need to execute early in-person voting and voting on election day.

“We know that many Ohioans would like to vote in person,” DeWine said.

DeWine added during the next few weeks Damschroder will be coordinating the delivery of 800,000 face masks and other items of personal protection.

“It’s our hope to have the PPE to our boards of election by early September,” DeWine said.