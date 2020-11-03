Ohio website crashes as small businesses, others apply for pandemic aid

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Applications for nearly $420 million in CARES Act funding caused a state website to crash and some major delays Monday.

Monday at 10 a.m. was the first chance local businesses, individuals, and organizations could apply to receive some financial help incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many small business owners, it was a morning of frustrations.

Small businesses have been waiting for some relief.

Quinn Allen owns three businesses in Columbus and said he jumped online as soon as applications were being accepted, but he didn’t actually get to submit his application until six hours later.

“Initially, we kind of expected a Black Friday-type deal,” Allen said. “It’s free money, so people are going after it. We couldn’t get in, the site crashed. It went down and it was hard getting in.”

He said anything truly helps, but believe there is more the city can do to help.

“But when we talk about the impact of everything the (last call order) curfew has taken away, more than this grant will ever be able to give back it all,” Allen said. “There are easier ways to fix this then putting a Band-Aid on a bullet hole.”

Other businesses, like Jolie Occasions owner Stephanie Tersigni, said she set her alarm and immediately applied.

“I was nervous because the whole process of applying for the loans and the PPP, it was a nightmare, but this one was pretty simple, but it did take a while to actually get onto the website,” Tersigni said.

The application period for these pandemic relief programs will open at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. ⬇ Learn more at https://t.co/W37apoPBBj #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/Y9wKPwCw36 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 1, 2020

The Ohio Development Agency is in charge of distributing the funds and issued the following response:

“Due to great interest in the Small Business Relief Grant & the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund programs, some customers are currently experiencing delays. We encourage applicants to retry submitting their applications. Thank you for your patience as we work to remedy the situation.”

But it’s not just small businesses applying for the funding. It is set to be divided among small businesses, community action agencies to help Ohioans in need, rural hospitals, higher education, non-profits and the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund.

Tersigni said being closed for two months had a major impact and the money will act as a cushion if it should happen again.

“If we were to have to close again, that would be terrible and I think a lot of places are scared that’s a realistic possibility as we go into winter,” she said. “We’re hoping the holiday season is normal, or as it can be, but in the off-chance that it’s not, this grant would help a lot of places stay afloat to get through January and February.”

It’s not too late to apply for this grant, although it is a first-come, first-served basis. The small businesses that qualify must have 25 employees or less.

All businesses and organizations can apply at the Ohio Development Services Agency website by clicking here.

Low-income individuals seeking aid are encouraged to get in contact with their local Community Action Agency, a list of which is available here.