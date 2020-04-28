Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update

Ohio walks back reopening face-covering protocol from ‘required’ to ‘recommended’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says he is walking back his directive that he made Monday making face coverings inside retail businesses mandatory for Ohioans; however, it is still strongly recommended.

“It is going to be, for most people, a recommendation, in fact, a strong recommendation, for people to do this,” said DeWine.

Dewine acknowledged wearing a face mask is considered “offensive for some of our fellow Ohioans.”

The governor said several people have reached out to him about Monday’s mandate.

“I got a call last night from a mom I did not know, and we had a great conversation. I listened to her, and she talked about her son who is autistic. She explained to me how he saw things, how he felt things, and that [wearing a face mask] presented a real problem for him,” DeWine elaborated. “I get it. I understand.”

DeWine says businesses are allowed to turn away customers if they do not have a face covering.

